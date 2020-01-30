COUNCILLORS are concerned about a York GP practice after they said Priory Medical Group could not confirm that the situation will improve there.

The Press reported earlier this month that patients at Clementhorpe Health Centre, in Cherry Street, are “fearful” of trying to book an appointment at a York GP surgery because it is so difficult to see a doctor.

Several residents said the situation has left the community feeling abandoned.

And following a meeting on Monday with NHS Vale of York, several councillors said that York Priory Medical Group were unable to give reassurances about the situation improving.

Cllr Jonny Crawshaw said: “Priory Medical Group were unable to give concrete reassurances about the future of Cherry St Surgery, and residents need to know whether they can expect to see a GP at Cherry St or not.”

Nunnery Area Residents’ Association chair, Elin Hullis said: “I am extremely concerned that such a valuable resource will be lost. We may have to campaign for York Teaching Hospital to locate their staff elsewhere and for Cherry Street to be developed so that it is fit for purpose, is made an attractive GP location and has a proper lease in place.”

A joint comment from Priory Medical Group and the Vale of York CCG said: “There are no plans to close the Cherry Street site. But we acknowledge that its small size makes providing a modernised primary care service very challenging. A number of concerns were raised about access via public transport to some of the alternative sites. We have public travel plans that are available on the Priory Medical Group website and will make sure these are made more available at all sites.”

“We welcomed the opportunity to positively engage with residents and patients. The meeting allowed for open and honest discussion about primary care and it was pleasing to hear some of the positive comments made about the care patients receive at Cherry Street.

“We are pleased that local councillors recognised that GP recruitment is an issue and that York is facing the same national issues around recruitment which results in tough decisions having to be made. That said, the objective is always to get the balance right between locally available services and fewer sites with a wider range of services, which are safe, sustainable and robust.”