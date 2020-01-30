A DEPARTMENT store in York city centre has been burgled.

North Yorkshire Police has appealed for witnesses and information about the incident, which happened at Brown’s in Davygate at 5.20am on Wednesday, in which someone forced entry in to the store.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident," said a force spokesperson.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about any persons seen loitering in the area around the time of the incident, either as people left the city centre after a night out or were arriving in York for work," they said.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 673.

"You can also email 000673@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

The spokesperson said anyone contacting the force or Crimestoppers about the incident should quote the North Yorkshire Police crime reference number, 122000161.