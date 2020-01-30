A RETIRED housebuilder is preparing to celebrate Brexit tonight with fireworks and champagne at his home near York - and has made his views clear in advance of the party by posting four Union Flags and a sign on his garden gates with a very stark message to 'Remoaners.'

John Jones, of Sand Hutton Manor, a Brexit Party member and formerly of UKIP, said he was inviting neighbours round to the party, including people who he said had voted to Remain but who had 'lost the argument.'