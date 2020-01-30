EMPLOYERS and training providers are opening their doors during National Apprenticeship Week 2020 to highlight the opportunities available.

The week which starts on Monday (February 3) aims to showcase the value apprentices bring and provide information about training, grants and the latest on funding.

Bob Watmore, City of York Council’s business engagement officer, gives free, impartial advice on apprenticeships and can research options for busy employers.

“I want to encourage businesses in York who haven’t considered apprenticeships as part of their workforce development or growth strategies to get in touch,” he said. “Our region is dominated by successful, but often very small businesses, and I can help any business, regardless of size, understand the key issues and processes required to make the most of apprenticeship opportunities.

“Apprenticeships are appropriate for any sector and to people of any age as a way of starting, changing or progressing a career.

“We just need more employers across the city and region to get involved, particularly as emerging talent from school and FE Colleges are increasingly interested in apprenticeships, but can’t always find the opportunities advertised locally.”

Hays Travel is holding an open evening on Tuesday, February 4, for prospective apprentices and parents, from 5pm, at its branch at Monks Cross Shopping Centre. The event will showcase its apprenticeship program, with current apprentices, trainers and branch managers on hand to answer questions.

JTL which launched a new training centre for electricians on Osbaldwick Industrial Estate last October is hosting taster sessions on Wednesday, February 5. for anyone interested in electrical apprenticeships.

The sessions, at 10am and 12.30pm, will have interactive activities in workshop bays and the opportunity to chat to existing apprentices, JTL training officers and tutors.

York College representatives will be at a coffee morning at Bedern Hall, St Andrewgate, from 8.30am on Wednesday, February 5, to talk about apprenticeships from an employer’s viewpoint and partnership working with the college. There will be information on funding for apprenticeships and the opportunity to meet local companies who employ apprentices. Attendants will also have the opportunity to put questions to a panel of employers to hear about their experiences of recruiting and working with apprentices, understanding the funding, using the digital apprenticeship system and claiming grants.

On Thursday, York St John University is hosting an employers’ breakfast from 8am to provide SMEs with an overview of the new funding opportunity, information to help make the business case for investing in apprenticeships and how the partnerships between education providers and employers will work to their benefit.

York council is hosting an apprenticeship recruitment event from 4.30pm to 7pm on Tuesday, March 10, at West Offices.

The National Apprenticeship Week 2020 events map has details about what’s on in the area.

Apprentices can join the #AskAnApprentice Q&A on Twitter, from 12 to 2pm on Wednesday 5 February

Employers can join the #AskAnEmployer Q&A on Twitter, from 12 to 2pm on Thursday, February 6.