MEN are invited to enjoy a curry and learn about floral arrangements at a unique workshop in York ahead of Valentine's Day.

Local florist Joanna Keely and home stylist Natalia Willmott will run the men-only workshop at Natalia's home in Stillingfleet, York, on February 10 from 6.30pm to 9.30.

Participants will make a floral gift and card to take home and give to a loved one.

Natalia said: "It’s a great opportunity to create and socialise in a beautiful home setting."

Joanna said she once held a workshop in a bank were men participated and took flowers home and really benefited from the experience.

She added that most of her classes were attended by woman but “one man came for a lesson and has since gone to study floristry at Askham Bryan”.

The pair said they wanted to encourage men to "try something new and benefit from the relaxation, the beauty, the creativity and the wellbeing that working with flowers brings".

The workshop price is £85 and tickets can be booked via eventbrite.co.uk/e/floral-masterclass-for-men-tickets-89847176323