AN apprenticeship recruitment drive will be launched - after figures revealed the number of people signing up for scheme in York has dropped 20 per cent.
City of York Council's Apprenticeship Hub is inviting people to find out more at events between February 2 and 6.
The council says 1,350 apprenticeship jobs were started across York last year between August 2018 and July 2019, with 19 working for the local authority.
Cllr Andrew Waller said: “We want to help raise awareness of the range of apprenticeships, which are a way to earn while you learn, so provide a really effective way to get qualifications.
"With around 100 apprenticeship vacancies on offer in a wide range of sectors, the apprenticeship recruitment event is an ideal opportunity for young people and their parents and carers to find out more about how to kick-start their career with an apprenticeship.”
Cllr Ian Cuthbertson added: “Apprenticeships are a great alternative to college or university, yet many young people aren’t aware of the range that is available in our local area."
For information email york.apprenticeships@york.gov.uk or call 01904 555768.