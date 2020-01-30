A CONSTRUCTION firm working on the refurbishment of York Guildhall have taken time out to build new compost bays in Rowntree Park.
Staff volunteered to create the bays - which will be used by members of the park tennis club to compost leaves swept from the courts.
The VINCI team carried out the work for City of York Council.
Cllr Darryl Smalley, executive member for communities said; “It’s wonderful to see businesses working with residents in York to support local projects. Opportunities like these work both ways, both as a great team building exercise and a chance for the community to benefit from business’ time and skills.”
Rob Henderson, project manager, added: “Not only was this a great way for VINCI Construction UK to get involved in a local community project but it was a fantastic opportunity for some team building.”
To find out more about volunteering in York visit york.gov.uk/volunteering.