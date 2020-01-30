A WOMAN vandalised the car of her ex-boyfriend's new partner causing thousands of pounds of damage, York Magistrates Court heard.

At the same time, Jay Ashley Clarkson, 28, stood in the victim's driveway and in the road outside her house shouting abuse late at night, said Jane Chadwick, prosecuting.

Her actions frightened young children living in the street.

She had also repeatedly telephoned the victim, who was in the city centre at the time of the vandalism.

When the victim answered, Clarkson gave her a volley of abuse.

Clarkson, of Brailsford Crescent, Clifton, pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

"Adults of the age of 28 are surely more grown up than the person I have heard portrayed," district judge Adrian Lower told her after hearing about her actions.

"I can only assume the amount of alcohol you have admitted you had drunk caused this anti social behaviour."

He gave her a 12-month community order with a 10-week nightly curfew and 15 days' rehabilitative activities.

Clarkson must also pay £85 prosecution costs and an £85 statutory surcharge.

Mrs Chadwick said repairs to the damage had been expected to cost £3,173 but the car was written off in a crash shortly afterwards.

For Clarkson, Nigel Boddy said: "She is extremely remorseful for what happened."

There had been no problems between the two women and the man involved in the six months since the vandalism late on June 26.

Mrs Chadwick said there had been bad feeling between the two women in June.

Clarkson had put recycling bins on top of the car, dented its driver's door and made scratches, some of them deep.