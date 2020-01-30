A PLEDGE to eliminate all single-use plastic within a year has led to changes throughout York’s only five star hotel.

The Grand hotel’s Junior Board, which is made up of six junior staff members, chose the goal as a project that was important to them at the start of 2019.

At the launch of The Grand Goes Green campaign, with the then Lord Mayor Keith Orrell, general manager Philip Bolson said they would look for alternatives to single-use plastic, or simply not stock that product.

They invited suppliers of everything from toiletries to fresh fish to a sustainability summit to look at how they could help. Since then the hotel has focused on changes in the kitchens, the 200-plus bedrooms, the Spa and offices, from using biodegradable biscuit wrappers to reusable linen bags.

Junior board managing director and marketing executive Olivia Odudu said: “We have developed ourselves, The Grand and those around us to become a more sustainable and experience driven enterprise than we could have ever imagined.

“With customer satisfaction and the future for everyone in mind, we constructed new ways to continue to provide exceptional service.”

The Grand eliminated 86 per cent of single-use plastic by January 1, 2020. Although they did not reach their target of 100 per cent, board member and guest relations assistant, Edward Gough said: “We are thrilled at the outcome of our project and it has been so rewarding to be a part of something so important.”

The Grand which also reduced waste and energy consumption thanked suppliers for their support.

Anna Titley, board member and restaurant host, said they would persevere to ensure they reached their goal within 2020.