A TRAVEL company has again joined forces with event promoters Cuffe and Taylor to support live music and tourism on the North Yorkshire coast.

National Holidays, who are specialists in short breaks and holidays by coach, have been named an official partner of Scarborough Open Air Theatre for the eighth year.

This summer’s line-up includes headline shows from Lionel Richie, Westlife, Little Mix, Keane, Supergrass, Snow Patrol, McFly and Mixtape 80s and 90s night starring Mark Almond, Heaven 17 and Living In A Box. More artists and dates will be revealed soon.

Almost a quarter of a million music fans have attended concerts at Scarborough OAT over the last three years, creating a multi-million pound boost to the tourism economy.

National Holidays, which offers travel packages to concerts and festivals across the UK and Europe, will again be bringing fans to Scarborough’s arena.

Martin Lock, commercial director, said: “Our Showtime breaks go from strength-to-strength as do the superb acts that this brilliant venue brings to the ever-popular resort of Scarborough.

"We look forward to working with Cuffe and Taylor in making 2020 a record year for this leading venue and wonderful resort."

Cuffe and Taylor, which is part of Live Nation (Music) UK, programme and promote all live music events at Scarborough OAT.

Director Peter Taylor said: “It’s fantastic to once again welcome National Holidays on board as official partners. We have built up a really good relationship over the last few years so we are delighted they will return in 2020.

“We pride ourselves on delivering concerts which attract music fans from across the UK to this stunning venue and wonderful town. Having trusted partnerships, like the one we have with National Holidays, is very important

“We have already announced a really exciting and varied programme of concerts – which includes music legends to world revered rock stars and chart-topping pop bands – and we will be revealing more headliners very soon. It’s going to be a brilliant summer at Scarborough OAT!”