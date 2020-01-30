A York mum who is working in Wuhan, China, has been told she can board a plane back to Britain - but it is not certain her son will be able to join her.
Natalie Francis, 31, is currently working as an English teacher in the area - which is in lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.
She has been offered a flight back to Britain today - but says it is still unclear whether she can bring her son with her, as he has a Chinese passport.
In a Facebook post, she said: "I just got a call from Beijing saying that we have to be at the airport by 11pm.
"I can go but they don't know about my son and it's up to me to decide if I go to the airport with him to try and board."
More to follow.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment