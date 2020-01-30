POLICE investigating an attempted an armed robbery at a York shop say the cashier was threatened with a knife but refused to hand over any money and chased the suspect away.
North Yorkshire Police said the the victim was not hurt by the knife but suffered minor injuries during the attempted robbery at Holgate Newsagents in Holgate Road on Wednesday afternoon.
They said the suspect, believed to have made off on a black mountain bike down Watson Street towards York Station, was white, in his 20s, of slim build and 5ft 11ins tall, and wearing a dark grey hooded top.
with the hood up, blue jeans and a light-coloured ‘snood’ neck scarf which he used to cover his lower face.
Police have been conducting extensive enquiries and the investigation remains ongoing today.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw a man matching the suspect’s description or has dashcam footage which could help the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote reference 12200016392.
You can also contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111
