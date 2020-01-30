A HOAX caller has been jailed for the second time in six months for making false 999 calls.

Claire Louise Brewitt is banned from contacting the emergency services on 999 or 101, unless during a genuine emergency, under a criminal behaviour order.

After Brewitt, 37, of D'arcy Road, Selby, admitted breaching the order by making hoax calls on three more occasions, she was jailed for 20 weeks and the order extended by three years.

The latest hoax 999 call was on December 29.

In August, she was jailed for 16 weeks for similar offences.

Her solicitor Graham Parkin told York Magistrates Court : "The underlying theme is drink" and that she rang the police after drinking.

PC David White of the Safer Selby Hub said after her latest jailing: “The sentence handed to Brewitt is a reflection of the seriousness of the offences she continually committed.

"Making false reports to police via 999 is irresponsible and dangerous. That false emergency call could prevent a person, who is in an emergency situation, from receiving the speedy response they require.

"It diverts police attention away from those who genuinely need it and causes a constant drain on police resources.

“I hope this sends a message out to those who may think it’s a bit of a laugh to make a false 999 call, there can be serious consequences to your behaviour – both for yourself and those whose safety you put in jeopardy with your irresponsible behaviour.”

North Yorkshire Police revealed that Brewitt had reported that a range of "offences" had been committed, including on one occasion that her dog was missing.

Whenever police went to where she was, eyewitnesses confirmed that no incident had taken police and Brewitt claimed she couldn't remember the phone call she had made.