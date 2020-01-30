A MAN is to appear in court next month, charged with eight offences after an incident on a York road in which a 12-year-old schoolgirl was knocked down by a motorbike which then left the scene.
North Yorkshire Police said the incident, which happened at the junction of Low Poppleton Lane and Boroughbridge Road at about 7pm on June 12 last year, left the girl with serious injuries.
A force spokesman said yesterday that following extensive inquiries, a 30-year-old man from York was arrested and charged with multiple offences.
The charges were: causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, attempting to pervert the course of justice, drug driving, driving without insurance, driving without an appropriate licence, failing to stop after a collision and failing to report a collision.
The force spokesman added that the charged man was now due to appear in front of a judge at York Crown Court next month.
