POLICE were called to a York nature reserve today after a man's body was found.

North Yorkshire Police said officers were called just before 11am to Clifton Backies, off Water Lane, after a member of the public came across the body of a man

"The ambulance service also attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene," said a spokeswoman.

"Police remain at the scene as part of their enquiries to establish the circumstances of the man’s death.

"We will provide an update when we are able."