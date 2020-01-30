POLICE were called to a York nature reserve today after a man's body was found.
North Yorkshire Police said officers were called just before 11am to Clifton Backies, off Water Lane, after a member of the public came across the body of a man
"The ambulance service also attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene," said a spokeswoman.
"Police remain at the scene as part of their enquiries to establish the circumstances of the man’s death.
"We will provide an update when we are able."
