A MAN needed hospital treatment after being attacked in Acomb, police have revealed.

North Yorkshire Police said the assault happened at the junction of Bellwood Drive and Bellhouse Way between 12.30am and 1.30am last Saturday.

"It involved two men and the victim, a 30-year-old man, needed hospital treatment following the incident," said a spokesperson.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about who was present, as it is believed a number of people were in that location during the assault."

Anyone with information should phone 101, select option 2, and ask for PC1596 Hodge, email 001596@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 12200015011.