THERE are currently no plans for British citizens returning from China to be quarantined at an Army barracks near York, an Army spokesperson has said.
The Press contacted the Ministry of Defence following suggestions that people flying back from China are due to go to an NHS facility for 14 days of quarantine, following the coronovirus outbreak in the country.
A spokesman for the MOD said there are no plans for a base in York at the moment.
They added that UK nationals returning to the country will be flown into RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.
The location of the quarantine has not yet been confirmed.
