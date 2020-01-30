THE Health and Safety Executive are working with North Yorkshire Police to investigate the death of an elderly woman - who was hit by a lorry in York yesterday.
The Press reported yesterday that an elderly woman in her 70s died after a collision with a heavy goods vehicle at around 2pm yesterday (Wednesday) in Outgang Lane, York.
The force said that the premises were cordoned off at the time to allow police and Health and Safety Executive staff to examine the scene.
It added that so far no arrests have been made and that the family has been informed.
