A MAN, believed to be a Chinese national, was taken to hospital after being taken ill at a York hotel.

The man, who was a guest at StayCity near York Barbican in Paragon Street, was taken by ambulance to hospital at about 7.50pm yesterday (January 29).

A spokeswoman for the hotel group said: "Staycity Group have confirmed that a man, believed to be a Chinese national, staying at the group’s property in York was taken ill yesterday and is understood to be undergoing tests at a local hospital.

"Paramedics accompanied the man, along with his two travelling companions, out of the property at around 7.50pm last night.

"Staycity is unable to confirm which hospital the three people were taken to or what the outcome of the tests are at this point.

"Until more is known the apartment containing the group’s belongings will be cordoned off, along with surrounding rooms, after which the area will undergo a thorough environmental clean and disinfection, as is company policy."

A woman from York witnessed an ambulance at the hotel at 7.40pm.

She said: "I was just driving past the Staycity hotel and I saw I was coming up to flashing blue lights.

"When I got closer I saw a guy with a mask on and then two figures - I guess paramedics - in the back of the ambulance with him.

"They were in white quarantine suits with a box on the back.

"I was just taken aback. I've never seen anything like that. When it comes so close to home, that's when it gets a bit scary.

"It is scary when you think about it."

