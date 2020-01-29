POLICE need help to find the owner of a distinctive silver ring recovered by officers.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said the ring - which is engraved with script on the inside and outside -had been stolen from a house in York in February 2019.

The property was recovered by police following the house burglary.

But officers have been unable to trace the ring back to its rightful owner - despite their best efforts.

Detective constable Pete Wilson, from York Investigation Hub said: “Unfortunately we haven’t been able to find the owner of the ring and return it to them.

"As it is such a distinctive piece of jewellery, we’re hoping that someone will recognise the markings and be able to tell us who it rightfully belongs to, as I’m sure someone, somewhere is missing it.”

The force posted pictures of the ring on their Facebook page and the post has attracted more than 3,000 comments and shares - as followers commented on the ring's resemblance to the ring in the Lord of the Rings films.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling the force control room on 101 and quoting reference number 12190025061.

Or email InvestigationHubYork@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.