A GREAT grandmother in York, who is one of five members of her family that used to work at Rowntree’s in the city, has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Lily Webster turned 100 on Tuesday, when some children from New Earswick Primary School visited New Lodge care home, where she lives, to give her a card and a cake that they had made, and to sing happy birthday.

She also marked the milestone by visiting The Grand Hotel in York with her family for afternoon tea. This was followed by a party at New Lodge with family, friends and her old neighbours.

The centenarian is one of five people in her family that worked at Rowntree’s, including her late husband Bill Webster. She met Bill while working as a piper for the firm.

Her father-in-law William Halder-Webster, daughter Susan Craig and granddaughter Louise Balding also worked there.

On her grandmother reaching the milestone age, Louise said: “My grandma said she knows she is 100 but it’s like we’re talking about someone else, she doesn’t feel 100.”

She added: “I remember her skipping with me for hours, using a skipping rope, she will have been in her late 60s so kept fit. Never drank alcohol, always had the standard meat and three veg - that must be how to get to 100!”

Louise also said that Lily stayed fit by riding a pushbike until she was in her 80s.

Lily was born in Hemsworth and raised in Fitzwilliam near Pontefract.

Her father Walter Raby was a miner. She moved to York as a child and lived in Swinegate then above the Old White Swan in Goodramgate before settling in Penley’s Grove Street. She attended Shipton Street School.

During the war Lily worked at Clifton Airfield fixing Halifax Bombers. She stopped working after marrying Bill in 1942 at St Thomas Church, in Lowther Street. Bill died in 1972.

Lily was on the cover of Rowntree’s magazine in 1938 - she was the top piper.

She had two daughters - Susan and Janet, four grandchildren - Louise, Marie, Ian and Wendy, and five great grandchildren - Jack, Alfie, Mia, Toby and Jacob.