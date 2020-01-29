A single fingerprint put a house raider behind bars for four and a half years.

Michael Halligan broke into two homes in Harrogate in a week and woke the owner of the second at 6.20am on September 21.

He fled through a window but he had left his fingerprint on a tea caddy at the house he burgled while the owner slept on September 15.

Halligan, 58, of Bramham Drive, Harrogate, pleaded guilty to two burglaries and was jailed for four and a half years.

Detective Constable Matthew Reeve of Harrogate CID said: “Waking up to find you have been burgled, or even worse, to find someone standing in your bedroom is one of the most frightening experiences that can happen anyone.

"This was an appalling crime committed on hardworking people for their personal possessions and money. The impact on the victims in this case has been significant, not only financially but psychologically.

“Halligan denied all knowledge and refused to take any responsibility for his crimes but thankfully, he was foiled after leaving behind a vital piece of evidence – his fingerprints.

“The sentence handed down by the judge today demonstrates the seriousness of Halligan’s offences. I hope the fact that he is now behind bars offers some reassurance to the victims and demonstrates to our communities North Yorkshire Police’s commitment to taking criminals like Halligan off our streets.”

He urged anyone who had been burgled to try and preserve possible forensic evidence by not touching anything the burglar may have touched and by keeping everyone, including pets, out of rooms where burglars had been.

There is more advice on the force's website at northyorkshire.police.uk/homesecurity.