OUTSTANDING work by a driver employment agency in York has won recognition for the team.

Carrie Ann Goddard, owner of the Driver HireYork franchise, won the company's Gold Achievement Award for her office's performance during 2019 when annual sales topped £750,000.

The specialist supplier provides temporary and permanent drivers and other logistics staff to organisations in the public and private sector.

“Road transport and logistics is a highly-regulated industry," said Carrie Ann. "As a result, more and more businesses are recognising the value of working with a 100 per cent reliable supplier for all their recruitment requirements. "When it comes to customer service, because we’re a franchise, we offer them the benefits of working with a local, owner-managed business, backed by the resources of a major national company. And, of course, we can help drivers complete their essential driver CPC training.”

Chris Chidley, Driver Hire’s chief executive, said: “This is a performance to be proud of, achieved in what are uncertain times. Her team at York are to be congratulated on their success. It’s a result of their hard work, endeavour and the first rate, round the clock service they and their drivers deliver.”