A MAN has been arrested after police found suspected stolen medical equipment at an address in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police said officers investigating a burglary have discovered medical equipment at an address in Harrogate.
A spokesperson for the force added: “Many of these items are instruments used by medical professionals and we believe they may have been stolen over previous months.We are requesting the public’s assistance to help trace the owner(s) of these items.
“In particular, we are appealing for information from anyone who thinks they may have had medical instruments stolen from them.”
The force has confirmed that a 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
He has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Steph Maslen, or email Stephanie.Maslen@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Quote 12200013330.
