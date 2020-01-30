EQUAL pay for women was in the spotlight at Joseph Rowntree Theatre when York Central MP Rachael Maskell joined the cast of Made In Dagenham during rehearsals.
The show, which has been a successful film and stage musical, tells the true story of the beginning of the equal pay for women movement, focussing on the Ford strike at Dagenham in the 1960s. The performance, from February 5 to 8, coincides with the 50th anniversary of the passing of Barbara Castle’s Equal Pay Act of 1970.
Ms Maskell told the cast: “This is an inspirational story you are telling, and it remains a story of women at work today. If we don’t speak out, how do we expect things to change?”
A theatre spokesperson said: “Despite its gritty subject matter, the show is heart-warming and full of humour and wonderful music.”
She added it was not suitable for young children on account of strong language.
Made in Dagenham is on at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre, Haxby Road, York, from February 5-8 at 7.30pm (2.30pm matinee on Saturday February 8) and features some very strong language. Tickets are available at josephrowntreetheatre.co.uk, by calling 01904 501935, or by visiting the box office.
