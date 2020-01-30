EQUAL pay for women was in the spotlight at Joseph Rowntree Theatre when York Central MP Rachael Maskell joined the cast of Made In Dagenham during rehearsals.

The show, which has been a successful film and stage musical, tells the true story of the beginning of the equal pay for women movement, focussing on the Ford strike at Dagenham in the 1960s. The performance, from February 5 to 8, coincides with the 50th anniversary of the passing of Barbara Castle’s Equal Pay Act of 1970.