RESIDENTS of a York care home were treated with a visit from a therapy pony.

They were “all smiles” when Taz, a brown and grey American miniature pony, arrived at Connaught Court Care Home in Fulford.

Katy Smith, owner of K&L Pony Therapy, led Taz around the home, so that residents could pet and stroke him.

They also stopped off at some residents’ rooms so they could be introduced.

The home’s activities coordinator, Fran Tagg, said: “Taz was so patient and placid, standing still for everyone to pet and stroke him. Our residents loved meeting him and hearing all about him from Katy. It was a lovely afternoon which certainly lifted everyone’s spirits on a grey winter day.”

The visit also helped residents who have dementia, as it helped to spark conversation and memories. Research suggests that having something to pet can result in lower blood pressure, normal heart rate and reduced stress.

Pets also provide emotional stability during stressful situations, helping to reduce anxiety and depression.