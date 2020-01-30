A WOMAN whose son’s death was examined at a lengthy inquest in York in 2018 has told of her concern that many hearings are currently being held many miles from the city.

Dr Rosemary Tozer said that holding inquests in an area miles from where the person lived or died was inconvenient but also costly for friends or relatives, whose costs were not paid from the public purse.

“Inquests are public hearings but unless they are held locally, the public interest is not being served,” she claimed.

An inquest into the death of Dr Tozer’s autistic son Danny, following an epileptic seizure in supported living accommodation, was held in April 2018 at a venue near the University of York.

Dr Tozer, of Elvington, near York, wrote to The Press to raise her concerns after the newspaper revealed last weekend that many inquests into the deaths of people in York were being held this month and in February at other locations up to 40 miles away, including Skipton and Northallerton.

The coroner’s office said an inquest could be held outside of the ‘Coronial Area’ at the discretion of the Coroner and would be listed in the county in consultation with the family and witnesses.

Dr Tozer said she was glad The Press had now highlighted one aspect of the difficulties bereaved families faced with inquests, and raised the question of why there was no Coroner’s Court in York, a city which was often regarded as a northern capital.

“Holding inquests in an area many miles from where the person lived or died is not only inconvenient but also costly for friends or relatives, especially when they take place over many days,” she said.

“While public bodies such as the local authority, NHS or the police have all their costs paid from the public purse, including expensive legal representation, such costs are not usually available to families."

“Inquests are highly stressful and often adversarial, despite the Ministry of Justice arguing that they are not so.”

She said it was also important that failings of services should be aired within the community they serve, and fully reported there.

“Our son’s inquest in April 2018 was indeed adversarial,” she said. However it was at least held in York and allowed other interested parties to attend, including relatives of those with similar disabilities and support needs to Danny. They were horrified by what they heard, but also glad to be warned about the risks their loved one might experience in similar local support settings.”