York-based train operator Northern will be taken into public ownership, the Secretary Of State for Transport has confirmed.

In a statement, Grant Shapps said that from March 1 the Northern Rail franchise will be taken into public ownership and the Government will begin operating services through the public-sector operator - the so-called operator of last resort.

He added: "This is a new beginning for Northern, but it is only a beginning. Northern's network is huge and complex, some of the things which are not going to be quick or easy to put right.

"Nonetheless, I am determined that Northern passengers see real and tangible improvements across the network as soon as possible."

Manuel Cortes, general secretary of the TSSA transport union, welcomed the decision but claimed it is time the Government understood that "franchising of our railways, while stuffing the mouths of shareholders with gold, has completely failed".

The Government-controlled Operator of Last Resort (OLR) will take over the Northern franchise on March 1.

The chaotic introduction of new timetables in May 2018 saw hundreds of Northern trains a day cancelled.

Punctuality and reliability problems continue to blight the network.

German-based Arriva was due to run Northern until March 2025.

The OLR already runs services on the East Coast Main Line under the LNER brand, following the failure of the Virgin Trains East Coast franchise.

Roger Marsh, who is chairman of NP11 and the Leeds City Region LEP which covers York, said: “Creating a joined-up transport system that supports the Northern economy and acts as a route to inward investment in our region is something the NP11 have called for in our Manifesto for the North.

"Whilst increased focus on the day-to-day issues faced by northern businesses and their employees should be welcomed, the real prize can only be reached through a commitment to HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail.

"A modern high-speed railway will release capacity on the existing network, benefitting the whole of the north, from Chesterfield to Carlisle and Berwick to Birkenhead.



“Whilst our northern economy is becoming a 21st century exemplar, leading on diverse industries such as green energy, digital and manufacturing, much of our transport infrastructure remains in the 19th or 20th century.

"Small-scale and short-term projects, such as opening up closed routes and addressing train operator issues, whilst welcome for individual communities and routes, will never act as more than a sticking plaster.

"Major infrastructure projects such as high-speed rail are the key that will unlock the potential of the north, as a driver of the UK economy, creating jobs, rebalancing the divide and ensuring success for our continued prosperity.



“Our Manifesto called for ‘a new deal for rail’ giving The North more autonomy over its transport, akin with the devolved powers on transport seen in London. This will lead to a joined-up approach, with rail services becoming more accountable to the communities they serve and focused on the user. Never has this call been more pertinent than today.”

Sandy Needham, CEO of the West & North Yorkshire Chamber, said: “The fate of Northern Rail may feel to many like an end to years of pain and frustration, however we must remember that you can only run trains on tracks and timetables provided by Network Rail and the DFT.

"What has become clear over the last few years is the total lack of accountability within our rail network; no one appears able to take ownership and deal with the problems commuters face on a daily basis. We would hope that these issues around lack of responsibility and accountability are reflected in the Williams review recommendations.”