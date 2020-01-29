STAFF from a York hospital took part in a sponsored walk to raise money for Australian bush fire victims.

A team from Clifton Park Hospital raised an estimated £300 on Sunday (January 26).

They trekked in Australia-themed outfits along the Cinder Path which follows the coastline from Ravenscar, passing through Robin Hood’s Bay before finishing in Whitby.

Clifton Park Hospital is part-owned by Ramsay Health Care, a global healthcare company with its roots in Australia.

Ramsay Healthcare founder, Paul Ramsay, set up the Paul Ramsay Foundation in 2006, with the ambition to break the cycle of disadvantage in Australia.

In response to the recent bushfires in the country, the foundation has pledged $30 million to help re-build after the crisis.

All of the money raised by the staff at Clifton Park Hospital will go to the Ramsay Bushfire Relief Appeal and Ramsay Health Care will now match the amount raised.