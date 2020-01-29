According to an article in The Press, air pollution plays a role in one in 24 deaths in York (Shock at air pollution death toll, January 27). So why is the city council insisting on building a multi-storey car park at St George’s Field? The ring road is already heavily congested and the pollution levels will obviously increase with a multi-storey car park - on top of which the council will be borrowing millions to build it.

Recently there has been so much talk on climate change, on cleaning up cities, on improving the health of citizens in those cities, on reducing the carbon footprint. But what is the point of investing £1.6 million to create the UK’s first voluntary clean air zone if just a few yards away a multi-storey car park will be built, increasing the traffic and pollution?