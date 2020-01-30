"We've listened to what our residents have told us - they want to recycle as much of their waste as possible," explained Leader of Selby District Council, Cllr Mark Crane. "We asked residents last year about the kind of new service they'd like to see us introduce and 65% said they'd recycle more using a wheelie bin system."
The Council is currently delivering around 80,000 brand new wheelie bins to around 40,000 homes across the district. There's a new blue wheelie bin for glass, cans and plastic, as well as a new brown wheelie bin for paper and cardboard.
The new collection service will start at the end of March/beginning of April - residents should keep using their existing recycling boxes until then. There are no changes to the type of recycling collected. The new service just changes the containers the recycling goes in. These new wheelie bins offer 50% more room for residents to recycle more of their waste.
Collections will continue to take place every two weeks. Some collections days may change because the Council is reviewing the collection rounds to make sure they're as efficient as possible. Each of the new bins will have special information tags on, explaining what goes in each bin. Every household in the district will receive an information pack about the new service, including a calendar explaining which bin to put out on which day. There are no changes to refuse and garden waste collections.
"This is a great opportunity for our residents to really embrace the new recycling service and recycle much more than they previously could."
