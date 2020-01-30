"We've listened to what our residents have told us - they want to recycle as much of their waste as possible," explained Leader of Selby District Council, Cllr Mark Crane. "We asked residents last year about the kind of new service they'd like to see us introduce and 65% said they'd recycle more using a wheelie bin system."

The Council is currently delivering around 80,000 brand new wheelie bins to around 40,000 homes across the district. There's a new blue wheelie bin for glass, cans and plastic, as well as a new brown wheelie bin for paper and cardboard.