AN ILLUSTRATED talk about the old shops of South Bank will be given by a member of Clements Hall Local History Group on Friday evening (January 31).
Susan Major will present the talk - 'Shadows in the Bricks' - from 7.30pm at Clements Hall, in Nunthorpe Road.
She will be showing how the South Bank area developed, highlighting some of the old shops and also mentioning some of the stories which have been uncovered since the group's new book was published, including the tragic tale of two sisters in the 1945 disaster in Nunthorpe Grove.
Entry to the talk costs £3 for non-members and £1 for members. Anyone with should call Clements Hall on 01904 466086 or email enquiries@clementshall.org.uk
