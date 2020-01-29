NESTLÉ has invested £800,000 in its York factory so it can start producing three new versions of its best selling chocolate bar KitKat.

The KitKat Senses two-finger biscuits, which include one called millionaire's shortbread, have been developed in record time by the company's innovations team, based further along Haxby Road from the factory.

They are going on sale this week at Asda and Morrisons stores, with other retailers selling them later this year.

A company spokeswoman said the biscuits came in three flavours: salted caramel, millionaire’s shortbread and choc chip cookie dough.

"Each features delicious milk chocolate, two layers of wafer and a mouth-watering, thick creamy filling that includes either salted caramel flakes (salted caramel), crunchy caramel pieces (millionaire’s shortbread) or choc chip cookie pieces (choc chip cookie dough)," she said.

"Nestlé has invested £800,000 in new machinery for its York site in order to produce the new biscuits."

Richard Martin, Nestlé Confectionery Technical Manager said: “The capability to produce our new KitKat Senses biscuits has been developed by our York-based innovations team in record time.

“The £800,000 investment we have made in our York factory has further strengthened our KitKat operations within the UK, and provides us with additional capabilities for the future.”

Amy Bennett-Inge, Assistant Brand Manager for KitKat said: “Our KitKat Senses range is all about those special me-time moments when you want a little bit of luxury. Whether it’s to make your morning cup of coffee extra special, for a pick-me-up throughout the day, or to unwind in the evening, we think our new KitKat Senses biscuits provide the perfect indulgent break.”

The spokeswoman added that KitKat Senses biscuits are available in packs of five 22.8g bars, with a recommended retail price of £1.99.