A 20-YEAR-OLD pedestrian has been seriously injured and airlifted to hospital after a collision with a car near Selby.
North Yorkshire Police said the crash happened on Hull Road, in Hemingbrough, at 8.50am on Tuesday and involved a beige Fiat 500.
The male pedestrian sustained a head injury and was taken by air ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary, the force said, adding that he is currently in a "serious but stable condition."
The stretch of road was closed for two-and-a-half hours while officers investigated the scene and to allow the car to be recovered.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to the crash or anyone who recalls seeing the car or pedestrian prior to the collision to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.
Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC465 Mike Rowan, or email Michael.Rowan@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200015648.
Comments are closed on this article.