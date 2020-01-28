A MAJOR city centre road will be closed to vehicles to allow water works to take place.

Leeman Road in York will be shut from 8.30pm on Wednesday, January 29 until 6am on Thursday, January 30, or until the work is finished.

City of York Council says the closure is to allow works to be "carried out safely".

An alternative route for diverted traffic will be set up during the work and traffic signs and barriers will indicate the extent of the prohibition.

First York said bus services would be affected by the closure:

Service 10 journeys from Nether Poppleton to Stamford Bridge - 8.25pm, 9.30pm and 11.15pm - will divert via Poppleton Road, Holgate Road, Blossom Street and Railway Station.

Service 10 journeys from Stamford Bridge to Nether Poppleton - 8.35pm and 10.25pm - will divert via Railway Station, Blossom Street, Holgate Road and Poppleton Road.

Service 2A will not serve Leeman Road on Wednesday and will divert via Poppleton Road, Holgate Road, Blossom Street and Railway Station.

On Thursday the 4.35am service 200 will not serve Leeman Road it will divert via Poppleton Road, Holgate Road, Blossom Street and Railway Station.

Earlier this month a suspected "sewage leak" caused water to cover a stretch of Leeman Road, under the railway bridge and close to the National Railway Museum.

A team from Yorkshire Water attended the scene.

At the time, Holgate Ward councillor Kallum Taylor described it as a "sewage leak" on Twitter and posted pictures of the scene.

He told The Press: "Residents were retching this morning having to see, smell, and even walk through a pretty hefty, and growing, foul-water leak."

For further information please contact highway.regulation@york.gov.uk