A NOVEL new way of getting a guided tour of York has been launched - on a rickshaw.

York Carriage Awaits is a new pedicab service launched by John Wright, 50, that offers a new way to travel around York and see the city’s sights.

John, who studied at the University of York, said he decided to return to York and to set up the business after seeing the success of similar ventures in Edinburgh.

He added: “I founded York Carriage Awaits to provide a whole new way to experience the beautiful city of York.

“Back in the 1990s I studied history at the University of York, and to earn some money I worked as a tour guide in the city on the open-top buses. I loved the experience of sharing stories about the city and its famous residents.

“When I recently decided on a career change after two decades working in the culture and sports industries I decided I wanted to find a way to work as a freelance tour guide.

“I wanted to offer something new – York already has loads of walking tours and bus tours. A weekend away in Edinburgh gave me the idea for the pedicab as the perfect vehicle to navigate the narrow ancient streets of the city.

“I have just started. I hope to expand to offer more people this unique experience."

John added that on the tour, residents will discover how famous historical characters including Henry VIII, Guy Fawkes, Dick Turpin, Richard III, Constantine the Great, William the Conqueror and Queen Victoria played their part in the city’s history.

He added: “The tour takes in iconic sights including York Minster, Clifford’s Tower, Shambles, the City Walls and Gateways as well as hidden gems to surprise and delight you.

“The tours can be customised around your interests and I'm always willing to answer your questions, stop for a selfie and offer hints and tips on how to get the best out of the city during your visit.”

He added that the pedicab comes with fitted seat belts, warm blankets and heated cushions for any cold nights.

To find out more about the tours, visit https://yorkcarriageawaits.com/about/.