RAIL users have hit out at a decision by Transpennine Express to introduce a new penalty fare of up to £20 for passengers who do not buy their tickets before a train journey.

The train company, which operates in York, Malton and Selby, has announced that from February 2, passengers who attempt to purchase a ticket on the train, rather than before, will incur a £20 penalty or twice the full single fare for your journey - whichever is greater.

The company has said that the move is due to passengers attempting to dodge paying fares. But now a petition has been set up by Ollie Gledhill, from Malton, in a bid to reverse the decision.

The petition says: “Transpennine is making a new rule which states that if you get on the train without a ticket, you will be greeted with a £20 fine.

“This would be a good idea, theoretically, since its main goal is to cut down on people getting on the train without paying.”

However the petition says the rule does not account for people who get to the station late, and rely on being able to buy their ticket on the train.

It adds: “As a user of Transpennine Express, they’re so late sometimes it’s funny. They shouldn’t change anything, and if you agree please sign the petition.”

Meanwhile, another rail user tweeted: “Perhaps it should work both ways then - instant payment to everyone on a delayed or cancelled train.”

A spokesman for Transpennine said: “Fare avoidance is a real issue within the rail industry and those who travel without paying are unfair on customers who pay their way to get to their destination.

“This is why from February 2, we will be introducing penalty fares on our services, meaning that customers must have a valid ticket before they board one of our trains.

“Customers travelling from York, Malton and Scarborough have the option of buying a ticket from the booking office or a ticket vending machine before they board. Those found without a ticket will have to pay £20 or twice the full single fare to the next station. The £20 penalty is standard across other train operating companies who have a penalty fares scheme. If a booking office is closed and ticket vending machines aren’t working – customers will be then able to purchase onboard.”