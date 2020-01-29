A CRIMINAL practice has grown its team and is now almost doubling the size of its York offices.

Howard & Byrne which has been in the city for more than 20 years is expanding its offices in Lawrence Street.

Although the firm now has offices in Scarborough and London as well as practices nationally and internationally, it remains rooted in York.

Managing partner Kevin Blount said: “We are committed to growth, and we see York as the base to drive the firm forward.

“We are committed to finding new and innovative ways to build what is an already successful practice.”

This drive saw Kevin feature in a national advertising campaign for the Law Society badge of excellence, Lexcel.

The national professional body for solicitors in England and Wales chose the York solicitors’ firm to take part in promoting its scheme to highlight well-managed firms that look after their clients.

The firm has also committed to training new solicitors and to teaming up with national barristers’ chambers, Exchange, to offer training for barristers.

The firm continues to recruit, recently adding three new members to its team.

Howard & Byrne has grown over the years, and won national recognition for its work by organisations such as the Legal 500 and Chambers and Partners.

In 2018, Howard & Byrne won the Yorkshire Legal Awards Criminal Law Firm of the year, and last year were shortlisted again, as well as being shortlisted for the Legal 500 Regional Crime Firm of the Year.

Senior partner, Colin Byrne, who won national Legal Aid Lawyer of the Year award in 2007, said: “Recognition of our team’s hard work, dedication and commitment is testament to the premier service we provide to clients within all aspects of the criminal justice system.”

As well as being involved in some leading local, national and international cases, the firm has enjoyed supporting and sponsoring local events.

Howard & Byrn sponsored racing driver, Will Dyrdal, in the Ginetta Racing Series, and are regularly involved in other projects such as engagement and sponsors of the University of York Negotiation Society.