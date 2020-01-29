THE number of emergency hospital admissions for people with dementia in York has increased by 64 per cent in the last five years - well above the national average.

And over the same period, the number of people being treated for dementia in York has risen by 32 per cent.

New data published by the Alzheimer’s Society shows that there were 1,500 emergency admissions for people with dementia in York between 2017 and 2018 - an increase of 64 per cent on the 2012-2013 figure and higher than the national average rise of 35 per cent.

Data from Freedom of Information requests also highlights that the number of people on the dementia register in York has increased from 2,080 to 2,736 over the five year period.

And a report by NHS Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) shows that dementia targets are “not being met and are getting worse”, with an eight-week average waiting time referral. The CCG’s current target is to have a recorded diagnosis for 66 per cent of people living with dementia, but York is currently falling short, with a diagnosis rate of 58 per cent.

However, the CCG is well below the national average for hospitals that are prescribing anti-psychotic medication to people with dementia - which was praised by local health watchdog, Healthwatch York.

It said: “This means we are not seeing large numbers being kept on anti-psychotic medication as a ‘chemical cosh’ to manage their behaviour."

However, the watchdog added: "In the Vale of York, we are falling short of the national target of making sure 66 per cent of people with dementia have a formally recorded dementia diagnosis.

“The importance of diagnosis was identified repeatedly as an area where improvement is needed and is possible.”

A statement from Vale of York CCG said: “Supporting GP practices as the demand for dementia services increases is a priority for the CCG, to achieve the national aim of two-thirds of the estimated prevalence of people with dementia in being diagnosed.

“Timely identification of dementia is the first step of support for the changing needs of the individual and their family and carers.

“The CCG is working with the local health system to identify everyone who has dementia so they can receive support. The CCG and Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys Foundation NHS Trust have worked to enhance the Memory Service which diagnoses individuals referred and also care homes are being supported to identify residents who may have dementia.

“Equally, it is important that individuals recognise the benefits of early diagnosis. An important part of this work by the CCG to improve diagnosis rates includes providing a range of direct support to practices."

It added that a programme was improving awareness of the value of dementia diagnosis among GPs.