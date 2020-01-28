THE organisers of the first ever York Festival are offering residents the chance to become a festival ambassador and earn free tickets.

York Festival organisers have today launched an ambassador scheme which allows music fans to earn free tickets and exclusive money-can’t buy gig experiences.

As previously reported, Westlife, Lionel Richie and Madness will headline the first ever York Festival with support acts including Take That’s Howard Donald, All Saints, Sophie Ellis Bextor and Scouting for Girls.

York Sports Club, at Clifton Park, will host the music showcase between Friday, June 19 and Sunday, June 21.

Concert promoters Cuffe and Taylor say that by becoming a York Festival Ambassador you will be able to earn:

• Free tickets

• A backstage tour for you and two friends

• Side of stage access for an act for you and a friend

• Drink tokens

• The chance to win a ‘Top Seller Prize’ of four x VIP tickets and drinks for your group

The Programme works on a points-based system whereby the more festival tickets an Ambassador sells the more points they earn. These points can then be redeemed for free tickets and rewards.

Cuffe and Taylor director Peter Taylor said: “We run successful ambassador schemes at many of our events and festivals across the UK.

“They are a great way for people to get involved with the Festival, to not only secure free tickets but also exclusive access such as watching a set from the side of stage. These really are things that money cannot buy.

“We are really excited about York Festival. It’s going to be three amazing days of live music in this historic city – headlined by a host of global stars. We would love local people to get involved and become an Ambassador.”

For more information about the York Festival Ambassador Scheme go to york-festival.com/ambassador