HUNDREDS of mourners - including a convoy of youngsters on scooters - gathered for the funeral of a much-loved York boy today (Tuesday).

Mckenzie Doherty, 11, who lived in Dodsworth Avenue, passed away on January 8 at Leeds General Infirmary - just four days after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

St George’s Roman Catholic Church, in George Street, York, was packed this morning as friends and family remembered the youngster, who was keen scooter rider and a popular figure at skateparks around the city.

And in a touching tribute to Mckenzie, his friends arrived on their scooters.

Mckenzie’s coffin, which was brightly coloured and included pictures of him and a skate park, travelled to the church on a horse and cart, while his family followed close behind in a convoy of cars.

Hundreds of people of all ages who knew the youngster attended to remember him.

As the church filled, one of the Mckenzie’s favourite songs played.

Throughout readings, Mckenzie was described as “energetic, talented, loveable and colourful".

Tributes also described Mckenzie as someone who “did a lot of living in such a short time".

Mckenzie’s aunty, Wendy Doherty, read out a poem, which she had written herself.

Wendy explained how Mckenzie would be “loved and missed,” by everyone and that he was “kind, fun and loving".

She added that Mckenzie’s family were “so, so proud,” of him and how it “breaks their hearts that he will no longer be around".

Some of Mckenzie’s favourite music played before and after the ceremony, and the youngster was buried in Fulford Cemetery.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in his memory to support his mother and the rest of his family, which can be found at: bit.ly/363pkuQ