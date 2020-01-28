A MAN has been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a woman in York city centre.
The incident happened at 2am on January 12 when a 20-year-old woman was standing with her friend on Rougier Street.
North Yorkshire Police said a man approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her by touching.
Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. In particular, they are appealing for the female witness who approached the victim at the time of the incident to say she had seen the whole thing.
North Yorkshire Police has confirmed that a 20-year-old man from York was arrested in connection with the incident. He has been released under investigation, pending further inquiries.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Leila Scrowston, or email Lejli.Scrowston@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200006347.
