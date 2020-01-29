A YORK-based transport technology company has strengthened its senior management team.

Will Day is the new finance director at Incremental Solutions, which provides GPS data visualisation and analysis software tools for the rail and automotive industries.

Will brings experience in funding strategies and more than 15 years in the rail industry, and will support Incremental's growth potential. He has previously worked for organisations such as Deloitte, Arriva and Porterbrook.

Daniel Lee-Bursnall, founder and commercial director, said: “We’re pleased to be adding Will’s experience and insight to our growing team as we look to build on an incredible 2019. The industry is changing, and technology is playing an ever-increasing role in monitoring all aspects of its performance.”

Will said: "There’s incredible opportunity at Incremental Solutions and I’m thrilled to be part of the team. I’m relishing working for such an agile and innovative organisation and looking forward to seeing how we can grow and strengthen our position in this industry."

Incremental’s customer base includes Network Rail and train operating companies, such as GWR, LNER and Grand Central.