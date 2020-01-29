A RECYCLING facility in North Yorkshire helped prevent tens of thousands of tonnes of PVC-U from ending up in landfill during 2019.

Eurocell plc processed the equivalent of 3.2 million PVC-U window frames during 2019 - approximately the same weight as 3,700 double-decker buses, which was a year-on-year increase of eight per cent.

Eurocell is the UK’s leading manufacturer, distributor and recycler of PVC-U window and door systems.

It has continuously upgraded the capabilities of its Selby and Ilkeston-based recycling operations since 2009.

Eurocell Recycle, which employs 150 people, is the largest operation of its kind in the UK.

When windows reach the end of their life, they are shredded, granulated and micronised. Using the granulated PVC-U, Eurocell then extrudes new profiles.

This process can be repeated up to 10 times using the same material, giving recycled PVC-U windows a lifespan of 350 years or more.

Eurocell’s recent eBook, Sorting It: A guide to PVC-U Sustainability - Separating fact from fiction, includes a wealth of information regarding the use of durable, long-term building products and the opportunity they offer for a more sustainable future.

Chris Coxon, who is the group head of marketing at Eurocell, said: "Operating in a sustainable and environmentally-friendly way has never been more important – or topical.

"It’s something that we’re highly conscious of – and have been acting on - for more than a decade now. So it’s fantastic to have once again made significant progress in output.

“We’re working hard to ensure that Eurocell Recycle, our dedicated recycling division, continues to make a real impact.

"We plan to consistently increase these figures announced today and lead the positive work going on within our industry.”