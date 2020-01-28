TWO friends, who set up as street food bar in York last year, are hosting a taster event as they look for a new venue.

Alessandro Venturi and Robin George opened A’Roma Pasta Bar next to Shambles Market last year.

The pair, both originally from Rome, are now in search of a permanent venue, and they will be hosting an event on Saturday giving people a chance to test some of their dishes.

The menu for the event will include five courses with starters, mains and desserts.

There will be vegan options available.

The two friends look to bring a “taste of Rome,” to York with the dishes they put together.

The taster event will be held at The Pig and Pastry in Bishopthorpe Road.

Tickets, priced at £40, can be purchased from the venue or by contacting A’Roma Pasta Bar on their Facebook or Instagram pages.

An artist, Lisa Davies, will be producing live drawings throughout the event.