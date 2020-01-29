A MAN with a history of domestic violence terrified his latest partner with a shotgun, York Crown Court heard.

Jonathan David Bogg, 28, also grabbed the woman by the neck in a separate episode at the top of a flight of stairs.

She told the court she is now so scared she is afraid to answer the door or go to the local shop for some milk.

The court heard that during an incident with a previous partner, Bogg had held a hammer in his hand as he told the woman he would “smash up the house”, “smash” her phone out of her hand unless she handed it over and put her in a coma.

“You are a violent and clearly unstable young man,” Judge Simon Hickey told Bogg.

Bogg had taken the shotgun out of his father’s gun cabinet and waved it about.

“It clearly had the effect of absolutely terrifying that woman, causing her legs to shake,” said the judge.

Bogg, formerly of Parliament Avenue, Norton, pleaded guilty to possessing a shotgun with intent to make the woman fear he would use violence against her in April last year and assaulting her in August last year.

He was jailed for 35 months and made subject to a 10-year restraining order aimed at protecting her.

In a statement, the latest victim said: “I am deeply hurt a man I have known for many years has done this to me and made me lose trust in men.”

Laurie Scott, prosecuting, said the woman had known Bogg for 10 years.

Taryn Turner, for Bogg, said the couple had only been intimate for a few months and the shotgun waving had been during an argument.

Bogg was suffering from anxiety, depression and paranoia but hadn’t been getting medication whilst remanded in prison.

He hoped to work in the catering industry on release and had been taking courses.

A spokesperson from the domestic abuse help charity IDAS said there was “never an excuse for violence and intimidation”, adding: “In this deeply concerning case, a known abuser has gained access to a weapon and used it to cause fear and emotional distress; a method he has also used with a previous partner.

“This case highlights that abusers can and do continue their abusive behaviours in new relationships and that the abuse can escalate with each new partner, putting people at risk of serious harm.

“We hope that the brave survivor in this case is able to access some support to cope and recover from her experiences.

“Clare’s Law, or the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme (DVDS), gives people the ‘right to ask’ the police whether their partner has a history of violence or abuse.

“This information may help people to make informed decisions about their relationships.”