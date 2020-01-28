A PROPERTY development in York has commissioned a secondary school student to design its sculpture for this year’s York Ice Trail.

Hudson Quarter, a new residential and commercial property development under construction by Palace Capital, has chosen 15-year-old Weronika, from All Saints School, to design the sculpture.

Weronika said: "I was delighted to have been chosen and given the opportunity to take part in this year’s York Ice Trail.

"I am really excited to visit and see my design come to life."

Weronika’s contemporary design takes inspiration from popular Japanese fantasy Anime characters. Her sculpture will be named 'Breaking Ground'.

All Saints Art and Design subject leader, Phil Norton, handpicked Weronika as the perfect student to undertake the commission.

He said: "Weronika has a mature approach to art, a conceptual ability and has a superb knowledge of the design process, all of which makes her the perfect choice for this unique opportunity."

York Ice Trail will be held over two days on February 1 and 2.

The trail will feature 40 ice sculptures, all inspired by this year’s theme of 'Fantastical Fiction and Fairy Tales'.