STAFF at a car dealership in York have been honoured for their sales success and excellent customer care.
SG Petch York was named Dealer of the Year at Kia UK National Dealer Conference 2020.
Paul Philpott, president and CEO of Kia Motors (UK) Ltd, presented the award which recognises all-round quality of service in sales, after sales and customer experience.
Iain Ward, SG Petch York general manager, paid tribute to his team. “It is their hard work that has helped us to win this extremely prestigious award. 2020 is a year that will be filled with some amazing new Kia products and even more progress from our award-winning team and we can’t wait to show Yorkshire what’s in store.
“2019 saw a lot of change for the motoring industry and it’s been important for us as a dealership to ensure the best possible service to remain at the forefront. Thanks to the combination of excellent staff, services and customer relations at our dealership, as well as exciting new products, we have succeeded and this award is a reflection of our success.”