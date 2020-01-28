A COUPLE, both 81, from a North Yorkshire village are now into their 28th year of running a news letter for the area.

Les and Janice Hornby, from Kirk Hammerton, set up a news letter for the village in 1992.

Les, who was born in the village in 1938, said: “There seemed to be so many leaflets being distributed in the village for various events that we thought it would be good to collate them and circulate details to all villagers.”

The couple said they had “no intention of making it a permanent feature,” however, feedback led to the news letter continuing.

Les and Janice, who were married in Kirk Hammerton in 1961, still have sole control over the news letter today.

They collate the news and print the letters themselves.

Les added: “This is not for personal prestige but to enable us to include up to date news items.”

The couple formerly ran the Hammerton Hotel in the 1960’s and 1970’s and the village shop from the late 1970’s.