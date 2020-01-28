SPRING may be a few weeks away yet but a wildlife rescue centre is already preparing for its next influx of animal orphans.

Each year the The Wildlife Orphanage and Hedgehog Hospital, in Barlby, near Selby, takes in more than 400 wild baby animals and between now and March, the Wildlife Cabin at the centre and all hand rearing equipment needs to be thoroughly cleaned and in tip top condition.

Annette Pyrah, who runs the centre, is appealing for help with the spring cleaning task. She is looking for volunteers who can spare a couple of hours over the next few weeks to help with cage cleaning and general odd jobs both inside and outside the cabin.

Annette explained: “Once the orphan season begins, we will be working 15 hours a day, from dawn until dusk.

"Baby birds need feeding every 30 minutes, baby hedgehogs every two hours.

"I’m looking for a bit of help in preparing the Wildlife Cabin before the influx begins. Any reader who doesn’t mind cleaning cages or hedgehog houses and has two hours to spare over the next few weeks please get in touch. We are a friendly bunch and teas and coffees will be on tap.”

With badgers giving birth in February followed by fox cubs arriving in March, the first orphans of 2020 could arrive within weeks. However, Annette warns about taking animals out of the wild unnecessarily.

She said: “This rescue centre will only take in genuine wildlife orphans.

"Each year we receive hundreds of calls about fledglings such as baby blackbirds hopping about the garden. These are not orphans and have been placed there by their parents and need leaving alone.

"The best chance a wildlife youngster has is with its natural parents. We will only step in when the parents, for whatever reason, are no longer around. Always ring us first for guidance if you are unsure whether a baby is a genuine orphan or not.”

Anyone with two hours to spare between now and March and would like to help prepare the Wildlife Cabin for the 2020 season should ring Annette on 07711 883072 or visit the website www.wildlifeorphans.co.uk